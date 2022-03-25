Bedford music lovers get rare chance to catch All Night Vigil for Ukraine

A rare chance to hear Rachmaninoff's beautiful All Night Vigil is being given by Cantamus chamber choir next month.

The piece is often known as vespers - and the movements, selected by Rachmaninoff, are taken from the monastic chants sung in Eastern European churches on feast days.

These special services would have included prayer through the night and vespers early evening but brought together the composition lasts just over an hour.

Henry Vann - also a Librald Democrat councillor - will be conducting this concert at St Paul's church, in St Paul's Square on Tuesday, April 5, at 7.30pm.

He said: “It is a delight to be able to perform it in Bedford with the outstanding local chamber choir, Cantamus.

"And it is right to dedicate the concert to all those in Ukraine dealing with the invasion by Russian forces.”