Not feeling festive yet? Well, Bedford conductor Harry Guthrie, 23, plans to change all that with a Christmas choral concert in December.

It will be at St Paul’s Church, Bedford, on December 15.

Advertisement

Continuum is a professional choir founded by Harry in 2018 and is made up of choral scholars from Trinity and St John’s College, Cambridge.

Most Popular

There’ll be music by Howells, Poulenc, Rutter, Lauridsen and Briggs.

Advertisement

Tickets cost £18 on the door.