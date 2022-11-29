News you can trust since 1845

Bedford conductor brings Christmas choral concert to town

Professional choir made up of choral scholars

By Clare Turner
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 5:35pm

Not feeling festive yet? Well, Bedford conductor Harry Guthrie, 23, plans to change all that with a Christmas choral concert in December.

It will be at St Paul’s Church, Bedford, on December 15.

Continuum is a professional choir founded by Harry in 2018 and is made up of choral scholars from Trinity and St John’s College, Cambridge.

    For a flavour, here’s what Continuum sounds like

    There’ll be music by Howells, Poulenc, Rutter, Lauridsen and Briggs.

    Tickets cost £18 on the door.

    St Paul's Church
    Bedford