Bedford conductor brings Christmas choral concert to town
Professional choir made up of choral scholars
By Clare Turner
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 5:35pm
Not feeling festive yet? Well, Bedford conductor Harry Guthrie, 23, plans to change all that with a Christmas choral concert in December.
It will be at St Paul’s Church, Bedford, on December 15.
Advertisement
Continuum is a professional choir founded by Harry in 2018 and is made up of choral scholars from Trinity and St John’s College, Cambridge.
Most Popular
There’ll be music by Howells, Poulenc, Rutter, Lauridsen and Briggs.
Advertisement
Tickets cost £18 on the door.