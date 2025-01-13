Bearded Theory 2025: English Teacher and Paul Heaton among the new names as festival makes second announcement
- Bearded Theory have announced the latest acts set to perform at this year’s festival this morning.
- Paul Heaton, English Teacher and Lottery Winners are among the 50+ names mentioned in this morning’s announcement.
- Here’s your full list of new acts performing at the festival and who they’re joining in 2025.
55 new names have been added to the line-up ahead of the 2025 edition of the Bearded Theory Festival, taking place at Catton Park in Derbyshire later this year.
The announcement revealed that Paul Heaton is set to grace the stage this year alongside special guest singer Rianne Downey, while 2024’s Mercury Prize winners English Teacher and Lottery Winners have also been announced in the second wave of acts.
Additional exciting names joining the line-up include the highly praised British singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, Bristonian indie songstress Katy J Pearson with her unique style, genre-defying Chicago experimentalist Ezra Furman, Philadelphia’s punk rock powerhouse Mannequin Pussy, and Bradford's sought-after alt-rockers Terrorvision.
The line-up also findie-hip-hop poet Antony Szmierek, Welsh alternative rock and new wave legends The Alarm, Glaswegian abrasive indie duo The Vaselines, energetic Irish post-punk quintet Gurriers, BBC 6Music's Chris Hawkins with a DJ set, the chaotic brit punkers The Meffs, theatrical grunge-pop artist Du Blonde, and ska-punk band Millie Manders & The Shutup, among others.
Those names join the previously announced Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and Sisters of Mercy who were revealed to be performing after the first announcement of the festival, taking place across May 21 to May 25 2025.
Bearded Theory 2025 - current lineup
New additions marked with an asterisk
- Paul Heaton with special guest singer Rianne Downey *
- English Teacher *
- Lottery Winners *
- Ezra Furman *
- Nadine Shah *
- Antony Szmierek *
- Mannequin Pussy *
- Katy J Pearson *
- Terrorvision *
- Deadletter*
- Du Blonde *
- Gurriers *
- Millie Manders and the Shutup *
- Phil Hartnoll *
- The Alarm *
- The Meffs *
- The Vaselines *
- Chris Hawkins (BBC 6music) DJ set *
- Eighty Eight Miles *
- Headsticks *
- Stick In The Wheel *
- Ujahm *
- Iggy Pop
- Manic Street Preachers
- The Sisters Of Mercy
- Yard Act
- Leftfield
- The Mary Wallopers
- Cmat
- Nova Twins
- Ash
- Fat Dog
- Throwing Muses
- Divorce
- The Selecter
- Ned’s Atomic Dustbin
- The Lovely Eggs
- Asian Dub Foundation
- Shonen Knife
- Bess Atwell
- Beans On Toast
- Stewart Lee
- Lime Garden
- Dream State
- Girlband!
- Molotov Jukebox*
- Zion Train
- Angeline Morrison
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw
- Trupa Trupa
- Miki Berenyi Trio
- Getdown Services
- The Deep Blue
- The None
- Gaz Brookfield And The Company Of Thieves
- Audioweb
- Clt Drp*
- Bentley Rhythm Ace
- Popes Of Chillitown
- Castle Rat*
- Merry Hell
- Dakka Skanks
- Slaney Bay*
- Slay Duggee
- Jess Silk Trio*
- 3 Daft Monkeys
- Midnight Rodeo*
- The Brandy Thieves
- The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican
- Culture Shock *
- P.A.I.N. *
- The Sporadics *
- Split Dogs *
- Dissident Noize Factory *
- Carsick *
- Gallus *
- Rupcha Farms *
- Anthrax UK *
- Last Tree Squad *
- Pete Bentham and the Dinner Ladies *
- Papa Gumbo *
- The Vegetable Collective *
- Lacertilia *
- T**t Union *
- Nogood Boyo *
- The Mighty Flux *
- Mr Tea and the Minions *
- Turner Brothers *
- Junkoactive Wasteman and the Tin Can Twins *
- Dumbfoundus *
- Chrome & Illinspired *
- The Scribes *
- Krin *
- Monkeyfist *
- Dynamite & The Dinosaurs *
- Eat Your Own Head *
- Scott Bennett *
- Sean Heydon *
- Tony Law *
- Andrew Bird *
- Kate Smurthwaite *
- Andrew O’Neill *
Are there still tickets to attend Bearded Theory 2025?
There are still tickets to attend Bearded Theory 2025, so to avoid missing out on this year’s festival, book now through the official Bearded Theory website.
