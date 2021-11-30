Avant-garde trio Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum to headline

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum.

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum bring their UK tour to Esquires in Bedford on Thursday.

The ‘all-star’ trio released their critically acclaimed debut album Thanks For Coming earlier this year.

The band is the electronic project of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C Hall, drummer Peter Yanowitz and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen.

Frontman Hall is familiar to millions as actor in the acclaimed long running crime TV series Dexter.

Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going onto co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood while Katz-Bohen has spent the last decade as a member of Blondie.

The three met on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Thanks For Coming received rave reviews from the likes of NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent and The Telegraph.

Together, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum eschew traditional rock instrumentation in favour of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack, with influences ranging from the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum headline Esquires in Bedford on Thursday, December 2.