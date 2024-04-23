Ampthill teens to perform at Chris Evans’ CarFest
Ampthill trio The Greensands have landed a slot on the WigWam stage at CarFest over the August bank holiday.
Building on the triumph of last year, CarFest – which was founded by DJ Chris Evans – returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, for its 13th year.
Teenagers Jimmy, Jake, and George – who describe The Greensands as alternative rock – made their debut supporting The Clause at Esquires last year.
With the lads in their final year at school, they'll be hitting the books while eagerly anticipating the release of their first single. Talking For The Rest of The World is scheduled for a summer release.