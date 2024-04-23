The Greensands hail from Ampthill

Ampthill trio The Greensands have landed a slot on the WigWam stage at CarFest over the August bank holiday.

Building on the triumph of last year, CarFest – which was founded by DJ Chris Evans – returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, for its 13th year.

Teenagers Jimmy, Jake, and George – who describe The Greensands as alternative rock – made their debut supporting The Clause at Esquires last year.