Ampthill teens to perform at Chris Evans’ CarFest

Their debut single will be released in the summer
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:47 BST
The Greensands hail from AmpthillThe Greensands hail from Ampthill
Ampthill trio The Greensands have landed a slot on the WigWam stage at CarFest over the August bank holiday.

Building on the triumph of last year, CarFest – which was founded by DJ Chris Evans – returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, for its 13th year.

Visit here for tickets

Teenagers Jimmy, Jake, and George – who describe The Greensands as alternative rock – made their debut supporting The Clause at Esquires last year.

With the lads in their final year at school, they'll be hitting the books while eagerly anticipating the release of their first single. Talking For The Rest of The World is scheduled for a summer release.

