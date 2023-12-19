Ampthill teenager takes three world titles at the 2023 GDO World Street Dance Championships

Ampthill teenager Mia Beaney (19), founder of Fundamentalz Street Dance, took three World Championship titles at the GDO World Street Dance Championships in London this weekend.

She took the gold medal in the Advanced Duos category (with partner Harrison Whiteway-Roberts), and in the Popping and House battles, also winning £400 in prize money. She also took the Bronze in the Trios category and fourth place in the Advanced Solos category.

Teams of young dancers from Fundamentalz Dance also took a raft of trophies including; Fundamentalz Gen-Z, 2nd place in U14 Amateur, Fundamentalz Juniorz, 4th in U10 amateur, Fundamentalz Youth, 5th in the U14 beginners and Fundamentalz Kidz, 6th for the U10 beginners. Individual dancers also medalled including Raffy McCleod (13) bronze in solos, Sasha Oddy (12) 4th in solos, while Sasha Oddy and Freya Upton placed 4th in U14 Amateur duos and Maya Oddy and Jessica Blacklock took 5th place in U10 duos, Ava and Grace 5th.

Speaking on the school’s incredible results, Mia said: “Our achievements at this year’s World Championships are a reflection of our incredible progress. I’m so proud of all the dancers that competed, and of the way in which they represented our county, but also of the commitment, hard work and passion of our team and parents, without whom none of this would be possible.”

Mia Beaney, founder of Fundamentalz, and triple world street dance champion

This weekend’s results top off an amazing year for Fundamentalz, which has opened its own studio in Ampthill, added more classes to its timetable, and been named Best Street Dance School - South East in the 2023 UK Enterprise Awards. Since opening in 2020, Fundamentalz has gone from strength to strength and now teaches more than 120 young dancers every week, with ambitions to continue growing.

Fundamentalz Dance was launched by Mia Beaney, a young dancer based in Ampthill, who has competed at the highest level all over the world, reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 with IMD Legion, and also performs with the world famous Boy Blue Company.

