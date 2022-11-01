Hundreds of Alfie Templeman fans packed inside Esquires on Sunday night for a headline gig by the Bedfordshire singer-songwriter.

Templeman had been originally due to open for The Wombats at the town’s Halloween festival this year.

However, when that event was cancelled, Esquires offered the musician the chance to return to headline their venue.

Joining Templeman was Northampton indie-pop quartet Sarpa Salpa who arrived on stage ‘disguised’ as bank robbers and kicked off proceedings with a set of hook laden hits including Casanova and their latest single Dreaming.

After a series of EPs and his mini album Forever Isn’t Long Enough, Templeman released his debut album Mellow Moon in May this year.

He began his headline set at Esquires with the opening two tracks from the record, A Western and You’re a Liar.

Templeman was flanked on stage by his band and while still only 19, confidently and effortlessly tore through his 20-song set – the majority of which was tracks from his debut LP.

Alfie ended his set with his 2020 single, Happiness In Liquid Form – a track close to clocking up 30 million streams on Spotify alone.

While it was sad to see the Halloween Town Festival not return to Bedford this year, it ultimately gave Templeman’s fans the chance to see the star in an intimate setting before he jets off to America for a jaunt across the country this month.

Alfie Templeman played:

A Western

You’re a Liar

Candyfloss

Obvious Guy

Things I Thought Were Mine

Eyes Wide Shut

Stop Thinking (About Me)

Colour Me Blue

Film Scene Daydream

Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody

Leaving Today

Like an Animal

Shady

Circles

Wait, I Lied

3D Feelings

Movies

Yellow Flowers

Broken

Happiness in Liquid Form

Alfie Templeman, Esquires, Bedford, October 30, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

Alfie Templeman, Esquires, Bedford, October 30, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

Alfie Templeman, Esquires, Bedford, October 30, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

Alfie Templeman, Esquires, Bedford, October 30, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.