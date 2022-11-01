Alfie Templeman plays headline hometown show at Esquires
This month, Templeman heads to America for a series of gigs across the country.
Hundreds of Alfie Templeman fans packed inside Esquires on Sunday night for a headline gig by the Bedfordshire singer-songwriter.
Templeman had been originally due to open for The Wombats at the town’s Halloween festival this year.
However, when that event was cancelled, Esquires offered the musician the chance to return to headline their venue.
Joining Templeman was Northampton indie-pop quartet Sarpa Salpa who arrived on stage ‘disguised’ as bank robbers and kicked off proceedings with a set of hook laden hits including Casanova and their latest single Dreaming.
After a series of EPs and his mini album Forever Isn’t Long Enough, Templeman released his debut album Mellow Moon in May this year.
He began his headline set at Esquires with the opening two tracks from the record, A Western and You’re a Liar.
Templeman was flanked on stage by his band and while still only 19, confidently and effortlessly tore through his 20-song set – the majority of which was tracks from his debut LP.
Alfie ended his set with his 2020 single, Happiness In Liquid Form – a track close to clocking up 30 million streams on Spotify alone.
While it was sad to see the Halloween Town Festival not return to Bedford this year, it ultimately gave Templeman’s fans the chance to see the star in an intimate setting before he jets off to America for a jaunt across the country this month.
Alfie Templeman played:
A Western
You’re a Liar
Candyfloss
Obvious Guy
Things I Thought Were Mine
Eyes Wide Shut
Stop Thinking (About Me)
Colour Me Blue
Film Scene Daydream
Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody
Leaving Today
Like an Animal
Shady
Circles
Wait, I Lied
3D Feelings
Movies
Yellow Flowers
Broken
Happiness in Liquid Form