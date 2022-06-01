Alfie Templeman added to Wombats Halloween festival show

Alfie Templeman will join The Wombats at the Halloween Town Festival.

Alfie Templeman will support The Wombats at the Halloween Town Festival which returns to Bedford later this year.

Organisers have revealed the singer songwriter will join the Liverpudlian indie rockers for the final night of the festival which takes place at The Great Meadow on Sunday, October 30.

Templeman recently released his full-length debut album Mellow Moon, marking its release with a headline set at Esquires.

The multi-instrumentalist recently crashed through three million monthly listeners on Spotify and sold out the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Templeman grew up in Bedfordshire and has an ever expanding fanbase thanks to singles such as Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody, Happiness In Liquid Form and Things I Thought Were Mine.

Headliners The Wombats rose to fame in the early 2000s on the back of singles including Moving To New York and Let’s Dance To Joy Division.

Their latest album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, was released in January and topped the Official UK Albums Chart.

The Halloween Town Festival launched last year, with 15,000 people attending across three shows to see acts including The Levellers, Peter Hook & The Light, Craig David and Andy C.

The line-up for the first and second days of this year’s event, on October 28 and 29 respectively, are still to be announced.

The Halloween Town Festival will feature a custom-built, three-storey, sugar skull-themed stage with a 40ft LED screen.

There will also be a host of immersive Halloween entertainment on offer.

Tickets cost £37.50 before fees via https://halloweentownfestival.com/TheWombats. VIP tickets are also available.