AJ Tracey to play intimate gig at Esquires ahead of new album

Acclaimed rapper AJ Tracey will headline Esquires in May as part of a 14-date tour of some of the UK’s best and most intimate venues

Tracey is set to release his third album ‘Don’t Die Before You’re Dead’ in June and will play at the Bedford venue on Thursday, May 8.

Tickets are available from Wednesday, April 2, at midday via both O2 Priority and an AJ Tracey pre-sale before general sale at midday on Friday, April 4.

‘Don’t Die Before You’re Dead’ will follow the Brixton native’s 2019 self-titled debut which reached number three on the UK Albums Chart.

The record featured the track ‘Ladbroke Grove’ which reached number three on the UK Singles Chart and was nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Its successor ‘Flu Game’ followed in 2021.

AJ Tracey has more than six million monthly listeners on Spotify, with multiple tracks having clocked up more than 250 million streams.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Skepta, Giggs and Dave.

For more information, visit https://www.ajtracey.co.uk.

The gig is the latest in a run of shows announced by the Bedford venue which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Other recent gigs which have gone on sale include Gruff Rhys from the Super Furry Animals who will headline the venue on Tuesday, June 10.

Ibibio Sound Machine, fronted by Nigerian singer Eno Williams, will headline the venue on Friday, October 10.

More details about all forthcoming gigs is available at https://www.bedfordesquires.co.uk