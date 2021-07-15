Act Bedford wants to hear your funniest jokes

Act Bedford is calling on residents across the three counties to share their funniest jokes to feature in plays later this year.

Bedford Radio with Act Bedford plan to create 10 new plays, for the radio, in the winter.

They will be written, acted and recorded by people connected to Bedford and the surrounding areas, and now they are encouraging people to send in their jokes.

Act Bedford

Paul King, of Act Bedford, said: "We came up with an idea to get people across the three counties involved.

"We want them to send us their jokes and the best ones will be used in the plays, we are looking for about 30 jokes.

"We also want people to send in some funny names that we can use for comedian names in the play.

"There might be some street names or town names that people may have seen that make that they think would make a good name for a comedian and we want to hear them."