Acclaimed folk musician Chris Cleverley to play acoustic hometown gig

Chris Cleverley is headlining The Place this week.

Award-winning alt-folk songwriter Chris Cleverley will be giving fans a chance to hear new music from his forthcoming album at a hometown gig this week.

The fingerstyle guitarist is headlining The Place in Bedford and will be playing his first new material in nearly three years.

Talking about his forthcoming new music, he said: “I had lost my way with song writing for a long time, unable to connect deeply with what I was doing during the arid emotional landscape of the pandemic.

“This body of new work feels exhilarating, indescribable; something like a personal renaissance.”

Cleverley is currently working on his third studio album with critically acclaimed producer John Elliott.

The new material promises to be a leap forward from his more acoustic-based folk roots.

Drawing on inspiration from the great American songwriters, Cleverley harnessed the influence of heroes like Elliott Smith, Sufjan Stevens and Anais Mitchell throughout the writing process.

The album’s 11 original songs tackle diverse, resonant themes, telling stories of climate emergency, artificial intelligence and displaced people.

Despite the album’s experimental approach to instrumentation, this tour will give audiences the chance to see Cleverley perform in one of his most renowned roles, as solo acoustic guitarist.

As a student of Nic Jones and Joni Mitchell records, Cleverley’s guitar playing is infused with the hazy, dreamlike essence of the 60s folk revival.

He will be performing some of the new songs for the first time

2019 saw the release of Cleverley’s landmark second release ‘We Sat Back and Watched it Unfold’, under the helm of BBC Folk Award-winning producer Sam Kelly

The album garnered widespread praise from national folk press and BBC radio.

It was followed by 2021’s ‘Live From The Glass Isle’ - a set of intimate acoustic recording, captured at the foot of Glastonbury Tor on the pagan festival of Lughnasadh.

Cleverley headlines The Place in Bradgate Road, Bedford, on Thursday, June 2.

Tickets cost £10 in advance before booking fees via www.theplacebedford.org.uk