I’m certain people have experienced the same situation I have a few times: thinking while watching a movie, “this is pretty bad, but the soundtrack is absolutely killer.” Or thoughts to that extent at least.

Take, for example, Tron: Ares. The latest in Disney’s sci-fi franchise, starring Jared Leto, was released in cinemas to huge fanfare, but as of writing looks to be a box office flop, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the film is set to lose over $132 million after opening to only $106.4 million worldwide - compared to it’s estimated budget of $347.5 million, including production and advertising.

Yet for all the comments on the acting and plot, there have been celebratory remarks for the soundtrack, helmed by Oscar-winners Nine Inch Nails. It wouldn’t be the first time such illustrious names were part of the franchise’s soundtrack, either.

So what are some great examples of “Good Soundtrack, Bad Movie”? We’ve picked our 13 (and controversially one even my partner doesn’t quite agree with), with soundtracks that were overwhelmingly well received. But the movie itself? Not so much.

1 . Romeo + Juliet (1996) Baz Luhrmann’s frenetic, modern-dress adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy divides critics, with many praising the style but finding the execution excessive and messy. However, the film's accompanying soundtrack is an undeniable masterpiece of '90s alternative rock. It perfectly captured the teenage angst and melodrama of the decade, featuring powerful, moody anthems like The Cardigans' 'Lovefool,' alongside tracks from Garbage, Everclear, and Butthole Surfers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tron: Legacy (2010) The film that set the stage for its successor's score, Tron: Legacy, is the original modern cinematic style-over-substance statement. Director Joseph Kosinski crafted a visually stunning film, but the plot was universally criticised as thin and overly reliant on visual nostalgia. The one element that transcended the screen was Daft Punk's mesmerising electronic score. The French duo delivered an orchestral, epic work that blended pumping house synths with sweeping classical arrangements, providing the entire film with its pulse and its iconic status, regardless of the patchy reviews. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Judgment Night (1993) The film itself is a forgettable, tropey thriller about a group of friends who witness a murder. The soundtrack, however, is a foundational piece of '90s music history. It was a ground-breaking conceptual compilation that paired hard-rock and metal bands with hip-hop artists for exclusive collaborations. Highlights include Biohazard & Onyx on the title track, Slayer & Ice-T delivering a furious medley, and the iconic pairing of Helmet & House of Pain for 'Just Another Victim.' The album's commercial and critical success far outstripped the movie's modest reputation. | Universal Pictures Photo Sales

4 . Coyote Ugly (2000) This Jerry Bruckheimer-produced tale of an aspiring songwriter working in a raucous New York bar was a clichéd cinematic dud with a mere 22% Rotten Tomatoes score. Yet, the music became a smash-hit soundtrack that perfectly captured the early 2000s zeitgeist. Featuring four original songs sung by LeAnn Rimes (including the massive hit 'Can't Fight the Moonlight'), the album blended pop, country, and rock with guest tracks like Don Henley's 'All She Wants to Do Is Dance.' It’s a quintessential example of a mediocre movie yielding platinum-selling, cultural earworms. | PA Photo Sales