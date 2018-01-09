American sax star leads the band at weekly jazz session

The White Horse in Bedford welcomes alto saxophonist Allison Neale to lead the weekly Monday session on January 15.

Allison will be joined by Colin Oxley on guitar, Darren McCarthy on bass and Mark Hale on drums.

American-born altoist Allison Neale’s crafted lines evoke the spirit of Paul Desmond and Art Pepper, with whom she has a particular affinity.

As a strong advocate of the melodic West Coast style, she has performed alongside leading international artists such as Adelaide Hall and Bud Shank and more recently tenorist Scott Hamilton as well as featuring in both the John Dankworth Generations band and the Back to Basie Orchestra.

She frequently tours the UK with her current quartet, which also features acclaimed jazz pianist Leon Greening, bassist Julian Bury and drummer Steve Brown.

Colin Oxley was named Best Soloist in the 1990 National Big Band Competition and has gone on to pursue a highly successful musical career, going on to be named Jazz Musician of the Year by the Worshipful Company of Musicians in 2000.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions of £5 per person to ensure musicians earn a fair fee.