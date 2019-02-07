Adaptation of The Odyssey is coming to Boston

A hilarious new verse adaptation of The Odyssey is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next month.

The Pantaloons will be at the Spain Lane venue on Friday, March 8, at 7.30pm.

The production, adapted by Mark Hayward and Stephen Purcell, stars a stranded war hero Odysseus.

A show spokesman said: “Odysseus must struggle against the odds to get home to his wife; but can he battle his way through grumpy gods, naughty nymphs, monocular monsters and over 100 sleazy suitors?

“All whilst wearing an Ancient Greek robe that looks suspiciously like a bedsheet? Or will he – and The Pantaloons – remain all at sea?”

With a cast of just four talented actor-musicians playing an epic number of roles, audiences can expect plenty of quick-changes and (sometimes literally) larger-than-life characters.

This fast-paced production, brimming with comic energy, is sure to put a smile on the face of even the most world-weary traveller.

Mark Hayward, co-writer and director of The Odyssey, said: “We take well-loved tales and give them a contemporary twist, making them accessible for new audiences and showing seasoned fans something that they perhaps had not seen in them before.”

Tickets, priced at £14, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.

• Tickets are selling fast, so book yours now to avoid missing out on The Odyssey when it comes to Blackfriars Theatre.