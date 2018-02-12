A touch of the Right stuff with top comic Geoff in Bedford

A Conservative and Leave-voting comedian may be a rare breed, but that’s not stopping Geoff Norcott.

The star of BBC’s Live At The Apollo and The Mash Report, is on the road with his new show, Traditionalism, following a sell-out season at the Edinburgh Fringe festival.

And he’s coming to the Quarry Theatre in Bedford on Friday March 2.

Geoff is happy to pick fights with the “liberal choir” on subjects including identity politics and Europe and wrestle with the idea of toxic masculinity. But in the spirit of equality, he’s also not averse to the odd dig at his own side. The Evening Standard has described him as “an equal opportunities satirist”.

Geoff has written for Channel 4’s Alternative Election Night, featured as a guest on Question Time (BBC One), Daily Politics (BBC Two) and supported Katherine Ryan on her UK tour. He also a regular on BBC radio with appearances on The Now Show, Breaking the News and the Today programme.

Geoff received an operational services medal for his five tours of forward positions during the Afghanistan conflict.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Visit quarrytheatre.org.uk or call 01234 362337 to book or for more information,