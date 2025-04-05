Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The footage also captured him plotting to report a fake car theft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reckless drink driver captured on dashcam crashing his car and plotting to report a fake car theft has been banned for a year.

Charlie Taylor, of Wand Avenue, Bourne, lost control of his Mitsubishi Shogun on the A1 just before the junction for Brampton at 8.15am on 2 March after a night of drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The 22-year-old careered across the carriageway through a hedgerow into a field.

A still from the dashcam footage as the car starts to career across the A1 at speed

“A few moments later he drove off through the fields and can be heard on camera calling a friend and admitting he crashed after drink driving.

“Taylor asks the friend to pick him up and says he will report the vehicle as stolen and ‘park it into a tree’.

“A member of the public spotted the Shogun and thinking it was a hare courser, contacted police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) caught up with Taylor and he provided a roadside breath test of 81, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

In custody he provided an evidential sample of 53.”

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (27 March), Taylor pleaded guilty to drink driving and using a vehicle without an MOT. He was disqualified from driving for a year and must pay a £480 fine.

PC Sam Thompson, from the RCAT, said: “This case highlights the reckless decisions people make under the influence. Not only did Taylor put his and others lives at risk, but he was planning to cover it up with a brazen lie. Thankfully, no one was hurt but the outcome could have been much worse.”

Drink and drug drivers can be reported via a confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845 which is available 24 hours a day.