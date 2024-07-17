This video More videos

Watch as Fox comes at the officers wielding a silver blade, before an officer shouts “I think I’ve been stabbed”.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking video shows the moment three police officers were stabbed and slashed during a vicious attack in a property whilst answering a call for help.

Despite suffering knife wounds, PCs Holly Grey, Sam Handley, Maverick Reddington, and four others all worked together to subdue the armed man, seize the weapon and arrest him. The injured officers were taken to hospital where they received stitches. The incident happened in Billingham in County Durham on June 2 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Fox was jailed for 11 years and eight months on July 15.

Cleveland Police / SWNS

The officers were nominated for the national Police Bravery Awards 2024 and attended the awards ceremony on July 11 where they were named regional winners for their bravery and courage.

District Commander for Stockton, Superintendent John Wrintmore, said: “This was a terrifying incident for our officers who have been fully supported throughout this horrific ordeal. Fox’s actions on this day were extremely dangerous and reckless and this level of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.