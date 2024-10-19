Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment a teenager drives 95mph in a 40mph zone, smashes into a bus and rams a police car during a pursuit - before being arrested and later convicted of 15 offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Leese, 18, was wanted for a string of crimes including robbery, burglary, theft and dangerous driving between April and July this year.

Police launched a manhunt for the fugitive with Crimestoppers offering a £1,000 reward to catch him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers finally spotted him driving a stolen car in Keresley Village near Coventry on July 2 but he refused to stop and sped away from cops.

Warwickshire Police have now released heart-stopping footage of the high speed chase which followed and lasted for 13 minutes.

Leese can be seen hitting speeds of 95mph in a 40mph zone, jumping red lights before ramming a police car and smashing into a bus.

Leese’s car suffered a damaged wheel and dash-cam captured the pursuing officers smashing into the side of the stolen vehicle to bring it to a halt.

Leese tried to flee on foot but was arrested nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was convicted of 15 offences including burglary, attempted robbery, theft of a car, dangerous driving and driving while banned.

During an incident on May 2 in Rugby and May 9 in Kenilworth, Leese used violence to attempt to steal cars from their owners.

He also committed burglary and theft offences in Nuneaton, Keresley End and Exhall.

Leese, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years at Warwick Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Sarah Wolsey said: “Leese was a dangerous one-man crimewave who has shown he won’t hesitate to use violence.

“The reduction of violent and acquisitive crime are priorities for Warwickshire Police and removing the likes of Leese from our streets will help us achieve this.”