This video More videos

As Strictly Come Dancing celebrates 20 years of visiting Blackpool Tower, we look at what goes on when the iconic BBC show takes over the resort in a new and exclusive mini-documentary.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A light-hearted TV show looks at what life is like in Blackpool, when Strictly Come Dancing visits the resort. Filmed between 13 - 17 November 2024, the mini-documentary shows how Blackpool gets taken over by ‘Strictly fever’ - as TV production vehicles line a cordoned-off Victoria Street, and superfans flock to the seaside resort in a hope of meeting their favourite dancing couples.

Fans outside Strictly stars’ hotel

Wynne Evans spotted leaving Holiday Inn as Strictly fans wait outside | Lucinda Herbert

During the 12 minute programme, Lucinda Herbert chats with excited Strictly fans - including a woman who travelled from Birmingham hoping to get a selfie with her favourite pro-dancer, Nikita Kuzmin. The superfan tells Shots! TV: “I’ve been here since this morning. I hung around outside the hotel where they were all staying, and then I came down to the Tower. It’s nice to meet all the other fans and it’s a nice atmosphere. I’m hoping to get a few more selfies, but if I see Nikita I’ll probably cry. I love him to bits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positive publicity for Blackpool

The Shots! TV video journalist also sits down with Coun Lynn Williams, the leader of Blackpool Council, who explains why having the prime time BBC show at Blackpool Tower is so valuable. In the video, Coun Williams says: “You couldn’t pay for the amount of times that Blackpool is mentioned on prime time television. The way it shows Blackpool is about that entertainment, fun and joy, that Blackpool and Strictly have in common.”

Nancy Xu, Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones and Carlos Gu at Christmas By The Sea | Lucinda Herbert

Johannes and Montell ‘excited’ to be in Blackpool

Lucky ticket-holders also express their excitement as they head inside the tower. And the show also meets with the owner of a local dance studio, House Of Wingz, where Johannes Radebe and his partner, Montell Douglas, rehearsed while in the resort.

Sam Bell-Docherty, co-founder of House Of Wingz tells Lucinda: “They definitely know about the dance spirit here in Blackpool, and I think they were just really excited to be here. I took them to the chippy and we got to hang out quite a bit. It was really nice to share the space with them.”

Pete Wicks mingles with excited fans outside Blackpool Tower | Lucinda Herbert

Strictly stars launch Christmas By The Sea

And part of the Christmas By The Sea launch event also features in the show, as Nancy Xu, Kai Widdrington, Neil Jones and Carlos Gu pull the famous Illuminations switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I watch Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool?

It also airs on Shots! TV - Freeview channel channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Strictly Fever Comes to Blackpool is sponsored by Hampton By Hilton.