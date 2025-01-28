Watch the aftermath as sinkhole opens on residential street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows the three cars which fell into a road when a sinkhole opened up.

Emergency services were called to Broughton Road in central South Shields on January 27 with reports of part of a road collapsing into the ground.

Video following the incident showed three cars which had fallen as the road edges into the ground, alongside a stretch of pavement.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 5.30am today (Monday), we received a report of a portion of road collapsing in the area of Broughton Road in South Shields.

A sinkhole has opened in South Shields on Monday morning | Abu Siddique

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and no one is reported to have been injured.

“Broughton Road is currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians while investigations are ongoing.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We can confirm that today (27th January), an appliance is in attendance of an incident in South Tyneside.

“A crew from South Shields Community Fire Station was dispatched to the scene following a number of emergency calls at 5.45 a.m. reporting a portion of a road collapsing on Broughton Road.

"The incident is still ongoing, and no casualties have been reported. Our firefighters are currently still on scene supporting our blue light partners and the local authorities."

It is thought the impacted nearby buildings were vacant when the incident happened.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from our colleagues at Northumbria Police at 6.58am this morning (Monday 27 January) to reports of a portion of road collapsing in the Broughton Road area of South Shields. We dispatched three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a duty officer, and our tactical commander to the scene.

“Our duty officer and two HART crews are currently still on-scene to support our emergency services and local authority colleagues, and no casualties have been reported.

“If you live or commute in or around the affected area, please follow guidance from the police and fire service whilst investigations take place.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, added: “We have been assisting the emergency services at the incident since first thing this morning.

“There’s been a multi-agency response with everyone coming together.

“The good news is that no one has been hurt.

“We appreciate that some people’s vehicles have been affected and there has been some disruption to power and water supplies.

“This is a localised incident and a road closure is in place.

“We are working to support those affected.

“It’s too early to say what the cause is at this time and investigations continue.

“There is minimal impact to the wider community aside and those affected will be updated as things develop.”

Video credit: Abu Siddique