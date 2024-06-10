Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the shocking moment when a camel lands on a car - and falls through the windshield.

Footage shows the bizarre incident where a camel lands on a car and smashes through the windshield! The car was traveling at a moderate speed when the camel unexpectedly crossed the rural road.

The vehicle collided with the animal and the impact caused significant damage to the car - with the camel partially entering through the windshield. The camel sustained injuries during the accident on June 9 - though it is not known whether they were life-threatening.

