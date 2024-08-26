This video More videos

Watch the moment Royal Navy warship HMS Trent seizes £40m of cocaine from speed boat in drugs bust.

The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million from traffickers. HMS Trent’s commanding officer Commander Tim Langford described the latest bust on August 8 as “another significant haul”.

HMS Trent was pressed into action in this latest operation after being alerted to a speedboat that was suspected to be smuggling cocaine around 120 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.

With a US maritime patrol aircraft flying overhead, the Portsmouth-based warship closed in and dispatched the Royal Marines and US Coast Guard on board to intercept the vessel. The smugglers threw their cargo overboard in a failed attempt to avoid all the contraband from being captured.

Royal Navy seizes £40m of cocaine from speed boat in drugs bust. | Matt Bradley / Royal Navy / SWNS

Some 506kg of class A narcotics was seized, and three alleged smugglers have been handed over to the United States authorities for prosecution. Cdr Langford hailed the “successful operation with our American partners”, adding: “Every member of my team can be proud of another significant haul – the sixth this year.”

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “This recent operation highlights the Royal Navy’s vital role in maintaining maritime security and upholding international law in the region. We are sending a clear message to drug traffickers that nowhere is safe and we will disrupt and dismantle their operations wherever they are in the world.”

HMS Trent, which has been working closely with the US Coast Guard and the Joint Interagency Task Force (South), has now seized 6,995kg of drugs in 2024.

