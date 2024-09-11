Video shows moment windsurfer is rescued by RNLI 45 minutes after he was plunged into sea when boom snapped
Video shows the moment a windsurfer was rescued by the RNLI 2.5 miles out at sea after the boom of his windsurf snapped.
Carl Sawyer, 51, has spoken of the importance of carrying a means of calling for help when out at sea.
Footage shows Carl being plunged into the sea when the boom of his windsurf breaks. He manages to climb back onto his board, call 999 and ask for the coastguard - who were then able to task Exmouth RNLI.
It took volunteers 45 minutes to find Carl as he continued to drift out to sea. They were then able to get him onto the boat and take him to the safety of the beach.
Carl said if he didn’t have his phone - which he keeps in a waterproof pouch - he would have been left drifting out to sea.
Carl, a chimney sweep, said: “I normally windsurf quite far offshore, I’m quite familiar with those waters and you always have to be prepared. I always carry either a phone or a VHF radio. My phone was my only lifeline, and I was quite calm because I had it. If I didn’t, it would have been a very different story.
“I stayed on my board so I wasn’t cold and when I could see the lifeboat lifted my sail so they could see me.”
