Reckless runaway driver rams police cars in high speed chase

This video More videos

Shocking video shows the moment when a runaway driver rams a police car before driving off so fast that sparks can be seen flying off the wheel.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a reckless driver rams a police car before speeding off - passing through red lights and driving directly into oncoming traffic. Sean Hood, aged 36, was spotted driving at speed, after ignoring demands to stop from a following police vehicle.

Sean Hood, aged 36, was spotted driving recklessly in Nuthall Road, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday 2 June this year. | Notts Police

In the minutes that followed Hood repeatedly brake-tested and rammed pursuing vehicles as he tried and failed to get away. Hood’s Skoda Fabia was eventually boxed in by officers on Valley Road and brought to a stop – with one of the vehicles blocking his door to prevent his escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad