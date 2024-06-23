This video More videos

Video shows some of the highlights of a Red Arrows display which delighted the Armed Forces Day crowds.

Watch footage taken during a 20-minute aerobatic performance, which took place for Armed Forces Day 2024. The clip is taken from the Holywood Hills, one of the many vantage points in greater Belfast at which the jet manoeuvres could be seen, and from which people gathered to enjoy the spectacle in Newtownabbey.

The first nine-aircraft show since 2021 featured thrilling manoeuvres not seen for a generation, and it suddenly appeared in the skies over the northern shores of the lough. The jets flew in formation low above Newtownabbey, then up and down the coast towards Belfast and Carrick. The Red Arrows dipped in and around the northeasterly edges of the Belfast hills and behind and in front of other Antrim hills such as Knockagh, which has a war memorial monument visible for many miles, before weaving around in the skies.

The performance came only weeks after the 80th anniversary D-Day celebrations across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK earlier this month. Then the Red Arrows with a Typhoon FGR4 aircraft performed a flypast during the UK national commemorative event at at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.