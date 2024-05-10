Officer tackles suspected bike thief to ground after he tries to escape in dramatic police dashcam footage
Police dashcam footage shows the dramatic moment a suspected bike thief was tackled to the ground by an officer after he attempted to flee from the back of an ambulance.
Officers say the male was arrested inside the ambulance where he was being treated for injuries he sustained in a crash following a police chase. The suspected bike thief can be seen running out of the back doors of the ambulance and sprinting away. Before he can get far, a traffic officer catches him and tackles him to the ground. A further three officers run over to assist the officer and the suspect is handcuffed on the road.
Greater Manchester Police said the suspect was arrested in Rochdale on May 9. A spokesman said: "He’s now in custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and an offensive weapon, and escaping lawful custody."