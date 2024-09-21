This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment Jamie Stones lunged at police with a knife through a hole in a door as they tried to arrest him, before he scaled the building and hurled missiles at officers.

Jamie Stones became aggressive towards officers when they attended his home on Burgoyne Road, Walkley, during an arrest attempt as the 35-year-old tried to barricade the door to prevent them from entering.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He lunged at one of our officers with a knife before climbing onto the roof of the property and hurling tiles at officers on the street below.

“His behaviour caused damage to three vehicles and a police van before Stones was detained and taken to hospital after falling from the roof.

“While he was in hospital receiving treatment, Stones attacked multiple members of staff.”

Stones, of Burgoyne Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, sending a communication or article of an indecent or offensive nature and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for a total of 110 weeks during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on September 12 2024.

Speaking after Stones was jailed, PC Caitlin Selwood, officer in charge of the case, said: "Stones' violence was completely unacceptable and caused damage to innocent neighbours' vehicles as well as one of our own police vans.

"He then went on to assault the medical professionals tending to his injuries and intentionally threatened one of our officers with a knife leaving him in fear of suffering serious physical harm.

"After Stones scaled the building, our officers had to put themselves in the firing line as he hurled missiles from the roof and he should feel fortunate that no one was injured during that incident on 6 March 2024.