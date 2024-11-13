Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage shows a police dog tracking down 29-year-old Tyler Simmons, who hid under a parked car after he glassed a man in an “unprovoked attack”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Simmons appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 4 to be sentenced after he was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, by a jury in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge relates to an incident on the night of June 11, 2022, when Simmons had been at a pub in High Street, Greens Norton, near Towcester.

Police say he had been chatting with a stranger in the garden when he was asked to leave by staff. The man he had been talking to stepped in to try and calm the situation, only for Simmons to turn on him, hitting him and then picking up a glass and striking him in the face with it before running off.

When police officers arrived, PD Olly and his handler PC Sam Clark began searching for Simmons, with the dog successfully tracking him to a hiding spot under a parked car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Bolding, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Crime team, said: “Tyler Simmons has a long history of violence and I’m really pleased to see him jailed for this unprovoked attack, for which he showed no remorse.

“That evening, the victim had been minding his own business when he fell into conversation with Simmons, and when Simmons reacted aggressively to being asked by pub staff to leave, the victim bore the brunt of his rage.

“Simmons’ reaction was to resort to immediate and extreme violence, and it is only by luck that the victim escaped serious physical injury at his hands – the mental scars are another matter entirely. I would like to thank him for his support of our investigation, and I hope this outcome provides him some comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and this case demonstrates that it is also taken seriously by the courts.”

Simmons, of Lester Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced to three years and 10 months’ imprisonment.