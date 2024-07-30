This video More videos

Region with the highest rate of knife crime offences in England and Wales revealed - data explained in video.

The West Midlands Police area has recorded the highest rate of knife crime offences in England and Wales, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

From April 2023 to March 2024, there were 5,268 offences, with a rate of 178 per 100,000 residents, surpassing the London Metropolitan Police's rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new knife crime policy introduced in November has led to more arrests, and many issues identified during a period of special measures have been addressed.

A police tent in West Park in Wolverhampton following a stabbing. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Despite these efforts, the rate of knife crime has slightly increased from the previous year's rate of 176 per 100,000. Local campaigners highlight factors such as mental health issues, family breakdowns, poverty, and the glamorisation of knife crime.