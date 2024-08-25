This video More videos

Watch Ross, a miracle IVF baby, and wife Annika discuss how they realised they were born hours apart at the same hospital - with him saying their “connection is different… it almost feels like telepathy”.

A miracle IVF baby has tied the knot with a woman who was born metres away from him in the same hospital on the same day - 30 years later.

Ross Watson made headlines when he was born on August 21 1994 - completely unaware that his future wife Annika was arriving into the world at around the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross’s mum Carol had previously been told she would never have children before he proved to be the lucky IVF embryo following fertility treatment. Carol and husband Alan spent £8,000 on IVF treatment and Ross was considered a miracle baby - having been a frozen embryo for 14 months. He was born at 1am at Wordsley Hospital near Stourbridge in the West Midlands.

Ross and mum Carol. | Ross Watson / SWNS

Years later, Ross met Annika while studying at the same college and they realised they had the same birthday. The couple got another surprise when they discovered they had been born in exactly the same hospital - only two hours apart.

Ross and Annika became husband and wife in June on the Greek island of Skiathos and are spending their 30th birthdays together in Italy.

Ross, of Dudley, said: "In terms of my relationship with Annika, it's very unusual sometimes and the wavelength we run on… I don't believe in fate and anything like that, but it's all very strange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The connection we have is different as we are extremely different as people, because Annika is really outgoing and I'm a bit more reserved. However, we often think in the same way and say things out of the blue at exactly the same time and it almost feels like telepathy.