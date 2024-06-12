This video More videos

Eye-catching aerial video shows the exterior of an ivy-covered house that has become a tourist attraction - but neighbours say it’s needs chopping down.

Neighbours living next to a house covered ivy say it’s time the plant was brought under control. Video shows the extent of the Virginia Creeper, which has been growing on the semi-detached house for over 40 years.

Michael and Teresa Lye bought the semi-detached house in Bromley in 1984, for £24,000 - and they say it was covered in the plant even then! Now, residents of Downham think it is time the ivy got the chop.

