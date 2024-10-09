Gym launches unique escapology aerial class based on Houdini’s workout devised by escapologist Rob Roy Collins
A gym has launched an escapology fitness class, based on stunt performer Harry Houdini’s workout regime.
Writing on their website, Gymbox said: “Ready to break free from the chains of everyday fitness routines? Inspired by the legendary Harry Houdini's workout regime, world record-breaking escapologist Rob Roy Collins has devised a unique AERIAL class to challenge your body and mind.
“Teaching techniques in flexibility, breathwork, agility, and finger-dexterity drills while you hang from the ceiling, it's a workout that escapes limitations and suspends all belief.”
Rob Roy Collins said: “Houdini wasn’t just the handcuff king, he was also a master of fitness. I’ve teamed up with Gymbox to create ‘Houdini’ - a fitness class designed to help you break free from the every day.
“‘Houdini’ is all about training like an escapologist, learning fitness, strength, core, flexibility and even a few secrets to help you get out of a few tricky situations.”
Gymbox’s ‘Houdini’ class is held at their Ealing centre on Thursdays at 5pm, and at their Victoria gym on Tuesdays at 7pm. To book visit Gymbox’s website here.
