“Nick him!”: Shocking video shows moment police discover £1,400 cocaine stash hidden in lay-by bin
Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer discovers £1,400 worth of cocaine stashed in a lay-by bin by a drug dealer.
On June 24, police were on patrol when they saw Ditjon Hoxha parked up in the layby of an A road. Police say they recognised the vehicle, a black Vauxhall Mokka, as one that had previously failed to stop.
Officers searched Hoxha and the hire vehicle and didn’t find anything untoward. However, after recalling Hoxha putting items in a nearby bin when they arrived, police found 35 bags of cocaine with a street value of £1,400 inside.
In custody, police say they discovered Hoxha had initially given a false name and had no driving licence or insurance.
The incident happened on the A142 near Barway in Hamlet, Cambridgeshire.
Ditjon Hoxha, 29, of Mount Ephraim Road in London, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 6 after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and must take an extended re-test.
