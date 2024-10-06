This video More videos

A man drove into a wall, flipping his car onto its side, while more than double the drink drive limit - and bodycam footage captures his shocking response to police.

Video captures the moment when a drink-driver gets found to be almost three times over the legal limit - after he crashed his car into a wall and it overturned. In the clip (click to play above), Luke Mills, 44, is approached by a police officer, who asks him what has happened.

Mills replies: ‘Erm...Drunk’, and when asked how much he’s had to drink he says ‘Too much... four pints’. He was charged with drink driving after a breath test gave a result of 93 in custody – the legal limit being 35.

Mills, of Eyebury Road, Eye, Peterborough, was disqualified from driving for two years and four months, required to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a fine of £140 after admitting the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (27 September).

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “Mills was aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated, immediately admitting to officers that he was drunk.