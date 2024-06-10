Dramatic video shows firefighters tackling huge blaze at former Blackpool DWP office on Warbreck Hill Road
Video shows the tireless efforts of emergency workers, who fought to keep a raging fire under control early on Saturday morning (June 08).
The first fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday as flames began to engulf Warbreck House - a former civil service building which has been empty since 2023. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service cordoned off the surrounding roads while they tackled the blaze, in the Bispham area of Blackpool.
A second blaze was then reported again on Sunday when eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emerging once again from Warbreck House. More fire engines arrived and emergency services used a drone to gain an aerial view of the building. Nobody was reported to be injured in the fires, being dampened down over the weekend. Warbreck House was vacated by the civil service in 2023, while a new permanent home is built in the town centre.