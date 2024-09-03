Devastating footage shows house with front blown off after suspected gas explosion
Horrifying footage (click to play above) captures the devastation of a badly damaged home, which had the front wall blown off in a suspected gas explosion. In the video, emergency workers can be seen trying to make the property safe.
A small number of surrounding properties were evacuated, but most people have been allowed to return home to the street in Longridge, Lancs.
Man found with serious burns
Officers were called to Wheatley Drive at 10.31am on Sunday following reports of an explosion. Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s with serious burn injuries. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. Two other people were treated for shock.
A joint investigation between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to try to establish the cause and circumstances, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest it is suspicious or that there is any third-party involvement.
