Watch as a crow swoops down and lands on the head of a man cycling down the road.

Video footage shows the moment a cyclist is chased by two crows - letting out a cry as one attacks him - in one of a number of violent crow attacks in a London neighbourhood.

A schoolgirl was reportedly left bleeding after a recent incident in Dulwich, southeast London, while a pram-pushing mother was seen fleeing from a crow in another ambush. Nearly ten incidents have been reported since last year, with bald men said to be the most frequently targeted. Residents are now being advised to carry umbrellas to avoid injury. One mum has even worn a bike helmet for safety.

