Watch as flames and smoke pour from the house, with heaps of debris strewn across the road.

Doorbell footage has captured a house explosion which left a man in a critical condition and killed a dog.

Video from Neandercol Photography shows a huge cloud of smoke rising into the air, before flames can be seen raging through the house in a clip of the resulting fire.

Emergency services received reports of the blast on Coronation Terrace, in Willington, near Bishop Auckland, County Durham at about 1:30am on June 24. A man in his 40s was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a critical condition. A German Shepherd dog died in the incident.

Willington property on fire after house explosion. | Neandercol Photography

