Watch the moment an adorable sheepdog jumped into action when a herd of sheep became lost - saving her owner a lot of effort to retrieve them. The sheep got confused when a neighbour left a gate open, and the herd began wandering through into the wrong field.

Gerard, who super-efficient sheepdog, Jess helped to get them back on track, said: "Our neighbours' gate was open when I was moving sheep down the road, and Jess got them back out on the road.” With a significant portion of the herd losing its way upon noticing the open gate, it might have taken the farmer, from Fairfield, Island, an unimaginable amount of effort to get them back on track. Thankfully, Jess’s natural herding instinct kicked in at the right moment.