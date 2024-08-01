Shocking CCTV shows the moment man shoves stranger onto train tracks seconds before train pulls into platform
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking footage shows the moment a man shoves a stranger onto train tracks seconds before a train pulls into the platform.
At around 2.53pm on February 3 2024, the victim, a man in his 60’s, was at Oxford Circus underground station when he saw Brwa Shorsh sitting on a bench on the southbound Victoria line platform.
As the victim came near to Shorsh, checking the arrival of the next train on the overhead screen, Shorsh pushed him unprovoked onto the tracks as a train approached. A witness was able to pull the victim back onto the platform, with the train driver also responding quickly to the incident. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries.
Shorsh left the station and was arrested by an officer at Warren Street Station at around 10.30pm after they recognised him from CCTV.
Brwa Shorsh, 24, was found guilty by a jury of attempted murder at Inner London Crown Court on July 31. He will be sentenced on September 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.