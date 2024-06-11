This video More videos

Video shows the recovery of a teen boxer who had his leg amputated after it spontaneously snapped during a sparring session - and doctors found a rare bone cancer.

X-Rays revealed that Ollie, who started boxing when he was six years old, had a tumor in the part of his leg that broke. Ollie underwent various tests and a bone biopsy while submitted to hospital. He was found to have Adamantinoma, an extremely rare type of cancer, found in just 1 in 1.9 million people.

When the cancer spread, Ollie was left with two treatment options. Limb salvation which would result ankle fusion. muscle loss, deformity, mobility restriction and a possible return of cancer, or amputation above the knee. Ollie has made the brave decision to have his leg amputated, for which he hopes will lead to a better quality of life, and more importantly, a higher survival chance.