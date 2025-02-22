CCTV shows 'vicious and sustained' bar attack which left man with bleed on the brain

Police say the injuries caused to one victim were so severe, it was thought he wouldn’t survive.

Two men who left a man with a bleed on his brain after assaulting him in a bar have been jailed for a combined ten years.

Lulzim Sinimati, 27, and Fatos Kertolli, 36, claimed they acted in self-defence when they carried out the attack, but were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and affray following a trial in December last year.

A jury heard how the pair were in Bar 42, Broadway, Peterborough, when a fight broke out at about 3am on 20 July.

One man was left with minor injuries to his face, while a second man was hospitalised with a bleed on his brain and fractures to his spine and face. At one point it was feared that he would not survive – but thankfully has now made a physical recovery from the attack.

CCTV footage captured the victim being repeatedly punched in the face before he fell to the floor where he was then kicked to his body and repeatedly stamped on.

Police have now released that footage as a warning to others.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (19 February), where Sinimati, of Dogsthorpe Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for four-and-a-half years, while Kertolli, of Garton End Road, Millfield, Peterborough, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Both men have also been made subject of 10-year restraining orders prohibiting them from contacting the victims.

Detective Constable Dylan Lenton, who investigated, for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Both men claimed they acted in self-defence, however footage showed them viciously assaulting one victim in a sustained attack.

“The injuries they caused were so severe, at one point it was thought the victim wouldn’t survive. He has since made a recovery, although effects of the trauma he suffered to his brain will stay with him forever.”