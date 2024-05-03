Baby alpaca recuperates after having treatment on her “floppy ears” in cute video footage
A cute video shows a baby alpaca recuperating after having treatment to straighten her “floppy ears”.
The baby alpaca, who is currently unnamed, was born at Velvet Hall Alpacas with "floppy ears" - a rare and slight ear deformity needing treatment with tape to reshape them. After two weeks of treatment, the tape will be removed and her ears will be pointing straight. The treatment does not harm the alpaca.
Jean MacDonald, owner of Velvet Hall Alpacas in Innerleithen, Scotland, said that this is the first time she has seen the condition since getting their first alpaca in 2011.
Jean said: “We do alpaca walking and we do visits as well for people who can’t do the walks or people with younger kids, as we don’t let kids under 7 do the treks.
"We don’t use girls for treks at all, it’s only the boys that we trek with. Females are pregnant for 11 and a half months, so if a pregnant female was doing the walks, it would be far too stressful for them.
"Gestation is 11 and a half months, and then they feed their babies for another six months. It varies by year – last year we only had three, but this year, we’ve got eight!"