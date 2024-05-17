21-year-old fitness instructor gives boxing lessons to care home residents in heart-warming footage
A 21-year-old is helping the elderly stay fit by giving them boxing lessons.
Bailey-Greetham Clark started his company 'Be Great Fitness' in 2020 when he was 17. He was asked to speak at 'Flourish', a day centre for adults with educational needs. After this experience, Bailey realised that people from vulnerable groups do not have the same access to sport and fitness as others.
Bailey set up his own wellbeing company to make sport and fitness accessible to schools, hospitals, community centres and care homes. He takes his fitness classes to 20-30 different care homes, and runs one hour sessions with the residents. Bailey’s activities range from simple boxing drills to hand eye coordination games which improve the residents’ fitness and mental health.
Bailey, from Lincolnshire, Grimsby, struggled with a challenging upbringing, and was taken in by his grandparents - kick starting his passion for helping the elderly.
He said: "We started by putting ourselves forward to care homes, but now we get tons of enquiries, my calendar is insane at the moment! We’re trying to get more people added to our team and roll sessions out nationally.
"We can go into homes and show our ability to bring spirits of not only residents, but the staff too. That genuine impact on people you don’t always get in other industries, and we can really see the benefit. It's beautiful and it keeps me going, it sounds corny but it genuinely does!"