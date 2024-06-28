Ukraine tourism: How VisitUkraine helps visitors to the war-torn country
Visitukraine provides advice and offers services to travellers to the war-torn country. They will even organise every detail of your trip from start to finish - creating a rather surreal and off-piste package holiday.
The self-described “service portal” for visitors provides conventional tourist help such as tour organisation and accommodation - but also wartime-specific advice such as curfew times, shelter locations, and other wartime conventions for civilians.
Mykhailo Cherevyk, the head of tours at VisitUkraine, said “VisitUkraine supports tourists firstly with information - our hotline works all day and all night and our managers are always ready to help. We provide information about insurance, documents, visas, tourist excursions and accommodation and all services you need to travel on our territory. We provide only safe tourism and safe accommodation. Tourists don’t need to think about their journey.”
Mr Cherevyk said that last year more than 100,00 foreigners visited Ukraine, adding: “I think it is safe.”
With dark tourism on the rise, Ukraine might - for some - just be a suitable destination for your next holiday.
