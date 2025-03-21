A counter-terrorism investigation has been launched into the fire that has brought Heathrow Airport to a standstill.

A fire at an electrical substation in Hayes yesterday evening (March 20) knocked out power to the surrounding area, including to Heathrow Airport. The incident means there are no flights to or from the London airport today.

Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport if they had flights booked today, and those who are already at the airport have essentially been left stranded, with even transport alternatives being suspended.

The Metropolitan Police said its Counter Terrorism Command was leading the investigation into the fire at the North Hyde substation “given the impact this incident has had on critical national infrastructure.”

A spokesperson for the Met said there was “no indication of foul play” but detectives “retain an open mind” over the cause. The spokesperson said: “We are working with the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire which remains under investigation. While there is currently no indication of foul play we retain an open mind at this time.

“Given the location of the substation and the impact this incident has had on critical national infrastructure, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading enquiries. This is due to the specialist resources and capabilities within that command that can assist in progressing this investigation at pace to minimise disruption and identify the cause.”

Specialist counter-terrorism officers have been investigating the substation fire near Heathrow Airport. | @JoselynEMuirhe1/PA

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said there is “no suggestion of foul play” in the incident. It does seem unlikely that this was either an act of terrorism or an attack by the Russians - although conspiracy theories have already started rearing their ugly heads on social media.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I know the situation in Heathrow is causing distress and disruption, especially for those travelling or without power in their homes. I’m receiving regular updates and I’m in close contact with partners on the ground. Thanks to our emergency workers for keeping people safe.”

The substation’s infrastructure was upgraded back in 2020, with new transformers, circuits and cables all being fitted.