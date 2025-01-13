Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sykes Holiday Cottages is on the lookout for its first ever UK Short Break Tester who will get the chance to enjoy a selection of staycations for free in 2025.

One lucky person will be able to explore some of the UK’s most desirable weekend destinations throughout the year and all they need to do in return is report back to Sykes on their experiences. Sykes will curate four two-night stays, each complete with bespoke itineraries, ensuring each trip is perfectly planned just for you.

They will also win a Sykes holiday voucher for the remaining prize value, to spend on additional Sykes bookings of their choice, with the total prize worth exceeding £7,000. Staycation enthusiasts can apply by submitting a 200-word cover letter via the Sykes website detailing why they deserve the role, with applications open from now until 17th February 2025.

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: "Our UK Short Break Tester role is an unmissable opportunity for a staycation enthusiast to explore the very best of the UK. One lucky winner will go on an incredible journey to some of the most desirable destinations for weekend breaks to experience and share what makes these locations so special.

“It’s the perfect way to showcase how magical and fulfilling UK breaks can be - whether it’s for relaxation, sightseeing, or celebrating life’s special moments.” With the UK Short Break Tester role, Sykes Holiday Cottages hopes to inspire more people to discover home-grown holidays.

For those wanting to apply for the role, you can submit your entry here: www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/best-uk-short-breaks/. T&Cs apply and can be found here: www.sykescottages.co.uk/short-break-trip-tester-terms-conditions.html.

It comes as a study of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Sykes Holiday Cottages, found that the top place for a weekend break in the UK is York - renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene. Edinburgh and Bath closely follow in the list of top destinations for short breaks that British holidaymakers most want to tick off their list next year, with the Isle of Skye and Brighton rounding out the top five. Other locations people want to visit on a short break include Windermere, Whitby and Cambridge.

James Shaw added: “Staycations offer the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. People love that they can explore new surroundings without the hassle of long journeys. Whether it's savouring local cuisine or delving into the rich history of the UK, there's something for everyone.”