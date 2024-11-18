Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you think of going on holiday to Dubai you might automatically assume you will be staying in the dazzling new part - but I recommend you head for the Old Town, a more authentic side to the city.

I stayed at the Mercure Dubai Deira hotel - a hotel that is for travellers looking for local and authentic experiences to really immerse in the true side of the destination. The hotel is perfectly located in the Old Town just a stones throw away from the vibrant souks of Dubai.

At the hotel you can enjoy locally inspired dishes as it boasts a diverse selection of restaurants, or you can enjoy a curated coffee experience in its cafe, and enjoy cocktails at its cocktail bar. The rooftop infinity pool is beautiful and adds a serenity to the hotel. You can have a relaxing swim in the pool which has a great view of the rest of Dubai - you can even spy the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Mercure Dubai Deira hotel infinity pool. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The Gold Souk Metro station is nearby to the hotel so you can easily explore all that Dubai has to offer. The hotel is located in a bustling commercial hub, near Dubai International Airport and cultural attractions, yet it is a peaceful stay. It is minutes from Downtown where you can immerse yourself in Emirati culture at Al Fahidi District, and also just a half hour Uber away from the likes of the Burj Khalifa - which I visited during my stay. So the hotel really is in a great location to explore the best of Dubai and to get yourself immersed in the city.

Mercure Hotels has marked its monumental milestone of opening its 1,000th address worldwide at Mercure Dubai Deira by unveiling an innovative 1,000-Hours of Local Flavours (42 day) concept. The concept was unveiled at the hotel - and will launch at select Mercure hotels worldwide, offering a unique culinary experience that highlights local food and beverages. As part of the 1,000-Hours of Local Flavours, Mercure Dubai Deira is offering an “Agarwood Fashioned,” a fragrant cocktail infused with homemade date syrup, spice bitters, and a garnish of locally sourced dehydrated pomegranate. Additionally, guests can indulge in Project ChaiWala’s “Masala Carat Tea,” made with locally sourced spices and milk, garnished with 24-karat gold leaf. These exclusive offerings will be available until December 11.

Locally sourced food at Mercure Dubai Deira. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

During my stay at the hotel I really got a feel for the authentic side of Dubai - the side that is often overlooked as you see celebrities holidaying in the new, dazzling side of the city. But the souks of Dubai are gorgeous, full of spices, ornaments, tasty foods, woven carpets and even the Najmat Taibai - the Guinness World Record largest gold ring in the world. You can head to the Spice Souk with hand-woven baskets filled with exotic herbs, spices, or even the Gold Souk, one of the region’s oldest and most alluring traditional markets, where you’ll find incredible designs from around the world.

To see another side of old Dubai I also took a boat ride along the Dubai Creek, a natural saltwater creek, tidal inlet, and waterway in Dubai. The boats, called Abras, were the oldest form of the public transport system in Dubai as they enabled the movement of men and materials between the two shores of the creek called Deira and Bur Dubai. They are used as water taxis and if you go to Dubai you need to go on one!

Arab boat ride. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I also visited Al Shindagha Museum which is located along the historic waters of the Dubai Creek and is a museum that tells the proud story of the nation’s past and present traditions. The museum even has a Perfume House where you can discover the story behind Emirati fragrances.

You can book in advance when planning a visit to Al Shindagha Museum, as it's a popular tourist attraction. There are a variety of different workshops that you can do. I did a weaving workshop where a local woman taught me how to weave a camel. It was very hard, but completing it and holding the little weaved camel in my hand brought my a lot of joy. Visiting the museum, and getting to do these workshops such as these, is a great way to actually immerse yourself in the culture of Dubai and you get to learn more by speaking to people born and raised there.

Weaving workshop at Al Shindagha Museum. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You can also get authentic experiences at the hotel. I did a Calligraphy Workshop where I painted my name in Arabic. The workshop was run by a lovely artist from Dubai, who did admittedly give me a bit of help, and it was such a nice activity to do in Dubai that I would recommend.

Calligraphy Workshop at Mercure Dubai Deira hotel. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The hotel is nestled in the authentic side with gorgeous buildings around and charming markets. Stay at this hotel and you will be immersed in Dubai’s culture and yet the option of visiting new Dubai is still there. It is in a superb location. It might not be in the part where all the celebrities and Instagrammers go - but it is in the part that I think everyone should visit.