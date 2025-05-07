Three cities and three countries in five days on a family rail trip to remember

Travelling by train unlocks wonders aplenty, writes Tara O’Rourke

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backpacking and interrailing are thought to be just for young gap year travellers, but why should they have all the fun and freedom?

This was the aim behind our family trip - Mum, Dad and three teenagers - that saw us visiting six countries over two weeks using planes, trains and automobiles. Tiring? Yes. Exciting? Certainly. But the quality time we spent together was worth all the effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We first flew to Iceland and an account of our adventures appeared here, likewise a fabulous stay in Amsterdam.

voco Villach has beautiful river and mountain views (photo: MS Photography by Michael Stabentheiner)

We felt like we’d really earned a beach break in Croatia at Pula at the end of our odyssey.

But the rail journey through Germany, Austria and Italy was where our spirit of adventure really kicked in.

Journey from Amsterdam to Munich: 7.5 hours

While this is mostly a journey of high-speed convenience, it does pass through Cologne, Frankfurt and Nuremberg.

The lobby of NH Trieste, another brilliant base

Munich, Germany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Bavarian city’s blend of culture, both ancient and modern, made for a fun-filled stay. Our hotel NH Collection München Bavaria was right across the road from the rail station. It proved to be super convenient as it was near to attractions such as Frauenkirche, the city’s famous cathedral, and Theresienwiese, the official venue for Oktoberfest. There are beer halls all around the city and The Hofbräuhaus, one of Munich’s oldest, which dates back to 1589, is beautiful.

The stunning Marienplatz was an easy stroll from the hotel too with the New Town Hall (Neues Rathaus) and its famous Glockenspiel. This clock tower chimes and reenacts two stories from the 16th century with life-sized figures.

One must-see is the chance to watch river surfing in The English Garden. Munich is also great for shops with very cool interiors and is a melting pot of cuisine. We all love curry and we enjoyed one of our best ever at Bindass. You must also try the famous Weisswurst - white sausage - for breakfast too, as it’s a tradition.

voco Villach has beautiful river and mountain views (photo: Michael Stabentheiner)

NH Collection München Bavaria is a great base. Arnulf’s restaurant has traditional European and German cuisine. Book at https://www.nh-hotels.com/en/hotel/nh-collection-muenchen-bavaria.

Journey from Munich to Villach, Austria: 4.5 hours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after leaving the urban outskirts of Munich, we started to travel through Bavaria’s rolling countryside with its quaint villages, red-roofed homes and domed churches. Further south and entering Austria, mountains rose in the distance - a beautiful Alpine scene, becoming gradually more dramatic with rugged cliffs and deep valleys and glimpses of glistening lakes.

Villach, Austria

Watch the Glockenspiel from Marienplatz in Munich (photo: München Tourismus Redline Enterprises)

This city, close to the Slovenian and Italian borders and surrounded by peaks, is a hub for hiking and skiing. But because we only had a one-night stay we explored the cobblestone streets of the central old town. The main square is the place to go for cafes and shops. As well as the mountains, there are lakes nearby too. This transportation hub has a lot to offer as well as easy access by rail to Italy, Slovenia and Germany.

Our base here - voco Villach by IHG Hotels & Resorts - was right on the River Drava. It was also just a 10-minute stroll to the many wellness and spa centres that use natural thermal spring water. To book voco Villach, an IHG hotel, visit https://villach.vocohotels.com.

Journey from Villach to Trieste, Italy: 4 hours 20 minutes

We saw dense forests and more spectacular peaks as we passed fleetingly into Slovenia with its limestone formations and caves as well as vineyards along the way. As we descended towards the Adriatic coast in Italy we got a spectacular glimpse of Miramare Castle sitting majestically on a promontory over the sea. The main station is close to the town centre.

Trieste, Italy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We loved visiting this ‘hidden gem’ on the coast. It has a central European feel to it and a rich history, formerly a major port in the Austro-Hungarian empire which gives it a unique blend of Italian, Austrian, and Slovenian influences.

Munich is famous for its beer and Oktoberfest (Photo: German National Tourist Board, www.germany.travel)

Our base, the NH Trieste hotel, has beautiful views across the harbour. It’s one of the largest hotels in Trieste with an easy walk to the shops and historic sites in the city centre such as the famous Piazza Unità d’Italia, Molo Audace and the Grand Canal. This is a super area to visit but to get the delights of Italian cuisine we walked towards the old town to sample some of the best pasta we’ve ever had! The locals use the boardwalk for bathing and there are several entrances to the sea, plus some wonderful restaurants overlooking the sea and yachts. I particularly enjoyed seeing the Art Nouveau buildings and the Piazza Unita d’Italia, one of the largest waterfront plazas in Europe, surrounded by palaces. I recommend buying visitor FVG cards to visit some of the city’s main attractions, including the 19th Century Miramare Castle, FVGcard (turismofvg.it).

Go for it!: We found travelling through Europe using an app was so helpful. There were great connecting links and it meant that our three children could walk around and sit away from annoying siblings if they wanted!

The trains were very punctual and there’s waiter service on some. Train seats are so comfortable with chargers on all seats. It was easy to book and easy to use. All were on time and we had no problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For information on rail travel, visit https://www.raileurope.com/en

More information on NH Hotels at www.nh-hotels.com

Before flying off on the first leg of our adventure to Reykjavik, Iceland, we stayed overnight in Delta Hotels by Marriott Manchester Airport. This was booked through Holiday Extras, the market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges, and transfers. Plus with Flextras, cancel or amend without charge. For more information and to book, see HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.