3 . Charming 17th century character cottage

Nestled in the picturesque hamlet of Lower Woodside is this fabulous property. Forget drab interiors and no character, this 17th century cottage is oozing with charm. It used to be the village store and blacksmiths and has many of its original features like exposed beams and brickwork. This seems like the perfect setting for a break with friends - perhaps hosting a murder mystery night in the dining room. One review from 2025 read: "Had a lovely stay at Emma’s house. The house was beautiful and very spacious. Living room was huge and the log burner was the star of the show. The kitchen was well equipped even for a family Christmas!" Photo: Airbnb/Emma